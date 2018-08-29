Image copyright Andrei Branescu Image caption A total of 49 people were taken to hospital after the coach overturned at the Swanley junction

Passengers on a coach involved in a dramatic crash on the M25 say they have still had no contact from the company more than two weeks after the accident.

All 49 people on board escaped serious injury, but some of them say they are still suffering from the trauma and claim the coach firm has ignored them.

"They never pick up the phone," said trip organiser Robina Ahmad.

Coach firm Green's of London will not comment while the investigation into the crash, at Swanley, Kent, continues.

The passengers were on their way back to London from a day out in Portsmouth when their coach left the motorway at junction three of the M25 and overturned, trapping people inside.

Dozens were treated in hospitals in the area and one of those on board described it as a "miracle" no-one died.

Image copyright PA Image caption The cause of the crash is under investigation, Kent Police say

But two weeks on, the organisers of the day-trip say they have had no contact from Green's offering either an explanation for the crash, or sympathy for the victims.

Ms Ahmad said: "We called them. They never pick up the phone. The phone's always on answer machine.

"Nobody is living a normal life. Everybody is traumatised."

Image caption Fozia Anjum said she thought she was going to die

Co-organiser Fozia Anjum said she and others were still suffering the knock-on effects of the events of two weeks ago.

"It was like your life flashed before you," she said. "We really thought we were going to die."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ihsan Haq and his wife Farhat suffered cuts and bruises in the crash

Green's issued a brief statement through a PR company the day after the crash, saying it was "shocked and concerned" to hear of the incident.

On Tuesday, chief executive adviser Lorenz Ticman told the BBC it was "still waiting for the police report regarding the accident".

Kent Police say investigations into the cause are continuing and there have been no arrests so far.