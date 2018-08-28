Image copyright Highways England Image caption No-one is believed to have been seriously hurt in the crash

Motorists on the M25 have faced hours of delays after two lorries crashed near the Dartford Crossing.

Huge tailbacks formed in the wake of the smash between junctions 30 and 31, with dozens of stranded drivers spending the night in a branch of Ikea.

One of the lorries involved in the collision at about 14:35 BST overturned and ended up down an embankment.

No-one is believed to have been badly hurt in the crash, but the motorway was expected to be closed overnight.

Fergal Parkinson said his wife and daughter had been stuck at Ikea Thurrock.

He said they were in a group of about 200 being offered beds for the night in the store.

Image copyright The Parkinson Family Image caption Sasha and Charlotte Parkinson have been offered a bed for the night in Ikea Thurrock

Esther Rollinson said on Twitter that she and her daughter had been "trapped in Ikea" at Thurrock due to the tailbacks from the crash for "5hrs +counting".

Ben Glander tweeted he too had also been stuck for hours.

Skip Twitter post by @ben_glander Dartford tunnel is a myth, been stuck in ikea car park for 2 hours now 👍🏻 — Ben Glander (@ben_glander) August 28, 2018 Report

At about 23:00 Highways England said there were still severe delays on the M25 clockwise between J28-30 "due to ongoing recovery and resurfacing works".

It added the road was expected to remain closed between junctions 30 and 31 overnight.

The Dartford Crossing consists of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge and two tunnels, linking Dartford with Thurrock, Essex.