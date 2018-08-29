Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Connor Ashworth-Driver was jailed for killing a pedestrian and stabbing a man during a burglary

A man who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run months after stabbing a homeowner during a burglary has been jailed for 16 years.

Connor Ashworth-Driver was under the influence of drink and drugs when his car hit the man in Luton Road, Chatham, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

The 22-year-old, of Dover, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and wounding with intent.

The court heard that Ashworth-Driver had been driving his Renault Clio at almost twice the speed limit in the early hours of New Year's Day when he struck a man who was crossing the road.

He was arrested a short time later nearby.

'Dangerous and irresponsible'

Two months earlier he had stabbed a man after breaking into a house in Gardiner Street, Gillingham, the court heard.

A woman was also injured as she tried to defend herself.

A DNA sample taken from a knife left at the scene was matched to Ashworth-Driver following his arrest for the hit-and-run.

Ashworth-Driver was jailed for eight years for causing the death of the man, who was in his 50s, and was given two concurrent eight-year sentences for the burglary and wounding.

The judge ordered that the burglary sentences should run consecutively to that for the driving offences, making a total of 16 years in prison.

After the sentencing, Sgt Jason Heather said: "This is a substantial sentence for a man who took the life of another innocent man by driving in such a dangerous and irresponsible manner, with no regard for the safety of others.

"My thoughts are with the family, who have been left to deal with the loss of a much-loved father, brother and all those affected by his actions."