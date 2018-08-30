Image caption Reports suggest the man may have been trying to impress a date

The NHS has reassured patients after a man was arrested at Maidstone Hospital amid reports he had a fake doctor's ID.

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS said the man had no contact with patients and did not access secure areas, after details of the arrest in June emerged.

Kent Police did not find a fake ID after the hospital raised the alarm but did make an immigration arrest because the man had overstayed his visa.

It is understood the alleged fake ID may have been a bid to impress a date.

'Met online'

The BBC understands the man appeared to have been with a group of people who met at the hospital in 15 June in the early hours

They suggested he had been pretending to be a doctor to try to impress someone he had met on a website.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and arrested a man in connection with an immigration offence.

"Aged 35 and from the Maidstone area, the man was detained and later passed into the care of Home Office Immigration enforcement officers."

A hospital spokesman said: "We can assure the public that none of our patients were involved in any way.

"At no point did the alleged individual have any contact with patients or access any secure areas of the hospital.

"The matter is now in the hands of the relevant authorities and our staff have been thanked for their diligence."