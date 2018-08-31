Nine people charged with £1.3m fraud offences
- 31 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Nine people have been charged by police in Kent investigating two alleged sales scams involving £1.3m.
Almost 200 victims reported paying cash to online car traders between August 2013 and August 2017, with no vehicles provided in return.
A London joinery company was also allegedly defrauded, losing about £279,000.
Nine people appeared before magistrates in Medway charged with fraud and money laundering offences.
They are due before Maidstone Crown Court later next month.