Armed gang steal silver bullion from Minster home

  • 1 September 2018

Thousands of pounds worth of silver bullion has been stolen from the home of a 76-year-old man.

Three men forced their way into the property in Back Lane, Scocles Road, Minster, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, at about 21:30 BST on Friday.

The occupant was threatened with a knife, and £15,000 of silver bullion, in different sizes, was taken from a cabinet, along with £200 from a wallet.

The suspects, who were described as white men, all wore dark clothing.

One was thought to be wearing a grey hooded top with Bench written across it, and another was wearing a black baseball cap with an England motif.

All three men were between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall.

