Two more people have been charged in a human trafficking investigation after a speedboat was intercepted on a beach.

The boat was stopped in Walmer, Kent, on 29 July, in an Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Border Force operation.

Hoa Thi Nguyen, 49, and Wayne Lee, 46, have been charged with conspiracy to facilitate the illegal entry of foreign nationals into the UK.

Three other men were charged on 4 August and remain in custody.

Mr Nguyen, of Bisterne Avenue, Walthamstow, has been charged with conspiracy to facilitating the illegal entry of foreign nationals into the UK, possession of criminal property and assaulting a police constable.

He was arrested after ERSOU officers executed two warrants in London on 30 August, Border Force said.

A further two people were arrested during the warrants and have been released under investigation.

Mr Lee, of Grasmere Close, Watford, was arrested on 3 August and has been charged with conspiracy to facilitate the illegal entry of foreign nationals into the UK.

Nazmi Velia, 31, of Park Street Lane, St Albans, Egert Kajici, 34, of Turner Drive, Oxford, and Thomas Mason, 35, of High Street, Eyeworth, were all charged on 4 August with conspiracy to facilitate a breach of immigration law.