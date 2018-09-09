Kent

Man in hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Rochester

  • 9 September 2018
The men were attack in The Vines park after an evening in Rochester Image copyright Google
A man aged 21 was stabbed during a late night robbery by a group of teenagers in Kent.

The victim was taken to hospital after he and a friend were attacked while walking home through The Vines, Rochester, at 23:30 BST on Saturday.

It is understood the pair were returning from a birthday meal when they were confronted by about eight 15 to 18-year-olds.

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses.

The man had his mobile phone and coat stolen, while the second victim, a 19-year-old man, reported his phone missing after the assault.

