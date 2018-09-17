A man drove at a large group of people in a nightclub marquee in an attempt to cause carnage and death, a court heard.

Mohammed Abdul drove a Suzuki Vitara across the dance floor at considerable speed, prosecution lawyers said.

Maidstone Crown Court heard the car hit a number of people who were thrown on the bonnet and then to the floor.

Mr Abdul, 21, from Deptford, south-east London, denies attempted murder and causing GBH with intent at Blake's in Gravesend, Kent, on 17 March.

Earlier, door staff had asked him to leave the club because he appeared drunk, jurors were told.

The court heard Mr Abdul responded with the words: "I'm going to shut you down tonight."

About 10 minutes later, he returned to drive the car into the marquee, hitting several people, after which he reversed the vehicle, the court was told.

By this time, members of the door staff and public had surrounded the car and it came to a stop, the court heard.

Mr Abdul, of McMillan Street, was then pulled from the driver's seat and detained by door staff, the court was told.

The trial continues.