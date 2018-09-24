Image copyright Simon Moores Image caption A drone picture taken on 15 September shows the extent of the fire

Four children have been arrested over a fire at a Margate industrial estate.

A boy and two girls, all aged 12, and a 13-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of arson, Kent Police said.

The four, who were all from the town, have been released while inquiries continue into the fire that broke out at an industrial unit at Westwood on 15 September.

Damping down at the site continued for several days and demolition began at the weekend.