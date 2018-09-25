Jury discharged in Gravesend car-in-nightclub trial
A jury has failed to reach verdicts on a man accused of attempted murder after a car was driven into a busy nightclub.
Mohammed Abdul denies attempted murder and causing GBH with intent after eight people were injured in the incident on 17 March.
The judge discharged the jury which had been deliberating on the case that was being heard at Maidstone Crown Court.
Mr Abdul, 21, of McMillan Street, Deptford, will face a retrial at a later date.