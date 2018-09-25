Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The whale was thought to be feeding in the area

A Beluga whale has been seen in the River Thames in Kent, marine life rescuers have said.

It was first spotted by ecologist and ornithologist Dave Andrews, who said it had been feeding around the barges near Gravesend.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue said it seemed to be "swimming strongly".

Spokeswoman Julia Cable urged the public not to get too close to the whale and "to watch it from the shore".

A Beluga whale was last spotted in the UK three years ago off the coast of Northumberland, and sightings were "extremely rare", she said.

She added hopefully it would swim back out to sea, and not travel the other way up the Thames.

In 2006 an 18ft (5m) northern bottle-nosed whale died after becoming stranded in the river.