Image caption Daniel Butler's white van was reported to police as "veering" across the road before the crash

A van driver who had taken amphetamines and had only eight hours sleep over four days has been jailed after a crash in which a car driver was killed.

Daniel Butler, 27, crashed on the A228 Malling Road in Mereworth, Kent on 20 August 2017, killing 67-year-old Suzanne MacLauchlan.

A driver had earlier reported Butler's erratic driving to police saying he was "drifting" across the road.

Butler was jailed for eight years at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court.

He had previously been found guilty of death by dangerous driving.

A blood sample showed Butler had taken cocaine and what was described as a "toxic level" of amphetamine.

Sentencing Butler, Judge Adele Williams told him his driving was "grossly irresponsible" and banned him for 10 years.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Suzanne MacLauchlan died after her Peugeot 206 was hit head on by Daniel Butler's Ford Transit van

The court was told Butler had been reported driving "very close to the car in front, braking sharply and drifting across the road on to the opposite side of the carriageway and then across towards the verge".

The witness told Kent Police:"[The van] veered left and banged the kerb with lots of dust and dirt coming up, bounced back and then went straight again."

'Grossly irresponsible'

The court heard Butler had been working as a parcel delivery courier.

Comparisons of his Ford Transit van's tracker and mobile phones showed the longest period of inactivity between 16 August and the collision four days later was two hours and 20 minutes.

Charity fund-raiser Mrs MacLaughlan "had no opportunity to avoid the collision as the van hit her head on", the prosecution told the court.

Mrs MacLaughlan was flown to hospital, but died shortly after arriving from a cardiac arrest.

PC Mark Wooding said: "This was a horrendous case of drug driving, with the levels and prolonged amount of drug taking being the cause of this collision."