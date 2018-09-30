Image caption The two women and a man were found at a property in Carpenters Lane

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murdering two women.

The women, who were in their 50s and 70s, died at the scene and a man in his 70s was injured during an incident in Hadlow village in Kent on Saturday.

Police were called by paramedics after three people suffered serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. The man remains in a stable condition.

Jack Ralph, of Carpenters Lane, is due to appear before Medway magistrates on Monday.

Mr Ralph, who remains in custody, is also facing a charge of attempted murder, police said.

Kent Police have not yet formally named the two women.

After large numbers of police and forensic teams descended on the village at about 07:40 BST on Saturday, neighbours spoke of their shock.

Sophie Moorey-Brown, 31, said: "The first we knew about it was when there was an air ambulance very low over the houses."

She said people had been left "shocked and saddened" by what happened, adding: "It is such an awful thing to hear anywhere, but in our lovely, friendly little village it's bound to rock us residents even more so."

Earlier, the Rev Paul White, vicar at the village church, St Mary's, offered support to anyone affected by the deaths.

He tweeted: "Following a tragic incident in Hadlow earlier today just to let everyone know that St Mary's will be open and clergy will be available all day on Monday if anyone wanted to speak or simply to light a candle and pray."