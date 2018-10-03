Image caption Forensic teams were sent to the scene in Hadlow

A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of two women.

Jack Ralph, 28, of Carpenters Lane, Hadlow, is accused of killing Margaret Harris, 78, and her daughter Sharon, 55, at their home in the Kent village.

The pair were found stabbed on Saturday and died at the scene. Mrs Harris's husband David, also in his 70s, was also seriously injured, police said.

Mr Ralph appeared at Maidstone Crown Court via video link and is due to appear at the same court on 29 October.

He has also been charged with attempted murder.