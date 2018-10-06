Image caption The rally was organised by the campaign group, Save Our NHS In Kent

Health campaigners in east Kent have been protesting against planned changes to stroke services.

Last month NHS bosses announced their preferred option for three new specialist hyper-acute stroke units in Dartford, Maidstone and Ashford.

Save Our NHS In Kent (Sonik) said it was "appalling" that the decision would mean stroke patients at Margate's hospital would have to travel further.

A final decision is not due to be made until December at the earliest.

The protest rally was held outside the main entrance of the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) Hospital in Margate.

A Sonik spokesperson described the decision as "a dangerous experiment on the people of Kent which will inevitably lead to the unnecessary loss of life".

"Taking away stroke services is likely to be just the beginning of a process of downgrading Margate's QEQM hospital.

"NHS commissioners are showing total contempt for the health of the people of Thanet."

Image caption South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay said an hour's travelling for stroke patients was too far

The NHS in Kent and Medway said its preferred option was to have hyper acute stroke units, alongside acute stroke units, at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Maidstone Hospital and William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Patricia Davies, the senior responsible officer for the Kent and Medway Stroke Review, said there were "still several hurdles to clear" before a final decision could be made, but it was "a step closer to being able to deliver the first class care our stroke teams strive for".

Stroke patient Reginald Welsh attended Saturday's rally, having spent 11 weeks at the QEQM in January, receiving "an excellent service".

"If I'd have had to have gone to Ashford I'd have been dead. There's no question about it," he said.

South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay said: "When it came out that the nearest unit will be in Ashford, that doesn't fit with what people in Thanet need.

He added that while being in favour of the specialist units, "an hour away for the people of Thanet is not a proposal I can live with".