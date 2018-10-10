Image copyright Simon Moores Image caption A drone picture taken on 15 September shows the extent of the fire

A fire at a warehouse in Westwood near Margate has finally been extinguished 25 days after it started, Kent Fire and Rescue has said.

At its height about 80 firefighters were tackling the blaze which broke out at about 06:30 BST on 15 September.

Part of the building collapsed and demolition experts were brought in to allow firefighters better access.

A boy and two girls, all aged 12, and a 13-year-old girl, all from Margate, were arrested on suspicion of arson.

They were released while investigations continue, Kent Police said.

Image copyright Dave Larkins Image caption About 80 firefighters were on the scene at the height of the blaze

Image copyright @kevinelsley1977 Image caption The smoke could be seen from several miles away

The fire service says the fire has now been fully extinguished and the the firefighting part of the operation has come to a close.

"Duty of care will then be handed to the land owner, and Thanet District Council will be the facilitators to the recovery process," a spokesman said.