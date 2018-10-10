Margate warehouse fire put out after 25 days
A fire at a warehouse in Westwood near Margate has finally been extinguished 25 days after it started, Kent Fire and Rescue has said.
At its height about 80 firefighters were tackling the blaze which broke out at about 06:30 BST on 15 September.
Part of the building collapsed and demolition experts were brought in to allow firefighters better access.
A boy and two girls, all aged 12, and a 13-year-old girl, all from Margate, were arrested on suspicion of arson.
They were released while investigations continue, Kent Police said.
The fire service says the fire has now been fully extinguished and the the firefighting part of the operation has come to a close.
"Duty of care will then be handed to the land owner, and Thanet District Council will be the facilitators to the recovery process," a spokesman said.