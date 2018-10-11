Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire was reported at about 05:45 BST, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said

A large fire has broken out on an industrial estate in Kent.

The blaze on the ground floor of a warehouse in the Riverside Industrial Estate in Dartford was reported to Kent Fire and Rescue at about 05:45 BST.

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene and nearby residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke, the fire service said.

Kent Police said roads in the area had been closed.

Image copyright Charlotte Farrugia Image caption Nearby roads have been closed, police said

Charlotte Farrugia, who lives in a flat near the warehouse, told the BBC: "I woke up at about 6 o'clock and could hear a lot of noise outside.

"The road is closed leading to Central Road so no-one can leave by car. There's a lot of police and fire engines here.

"The fire looks like it's getting under control, but there's still quite a lot of thick black smoke."

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews are making progress with the fire and trying to prevent the fire spreading further within the building."

He said a drone would be used later to check if the blaze had spread.