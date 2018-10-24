Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was last seen during the evening of 9 October

The disappearance of a missing mother of five is being treated as a murder inquiry.

Sarah Wellgreen, 46, was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, Sevenoaks, on the evening of 9 October.

Her car was left at her home address and there have been no new transactions on her bank or credit cards.

A man in his 30s was arrested on 16 October in connection with the investigation and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Hundreds of villagers have joined police in searching for Ms Wellgreen.