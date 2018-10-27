Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was last seen during the evening of 9 October

A river is being searched for missing mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen, whose disappearance is being treated as a potential murder.

Kent Police tweeted that marine officers had begun searching the River Darent in Dartford town centre.

Ms Wellgreen was last seen on 9 October and reported missing two days later.

Searches began near her home in New Ash Green, near Meopham, but were extended to Dartford after the inquiry became a murder probe.

Last week a man was arrested and bailed until 16 November pending inquiries.

Ms Wellgreen has not been in contact with her family since she was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, and has missed one of her children's birthdays.

She was regularly seen around the Bazes Shaw area with her young children, but commuted to Portsmouth where she worked in a beauty salon.

Searches coordinated by New Ash Green Village Association are also continuing on Saturday and appeals have gone out for more volunteers.