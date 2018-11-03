Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One group is believed to have arrived on an "inflatable vessel"

Two people have been arrested after a boat carrying eight migrants was stopped off the Kent coast.

Two coastal patrol vessels were deployed to the vessel and discovered the migrants who "presented themselves as Iranian nationals", the force said.

With HM Coastguard support, they were taken to Dover and two people have been arrested on suspicion of facilitation.

Separately, seven others, also claiming to be Iranian, were stopped at Dover Western Docks after a call to police.

It is believed they arrived on an inflatable vessel which has been found and seized by Border Force.

It is not yet known if the two incidents are linked.

The Border Force said: "All of these individuals will now be processed in line with the Immigration Rules."