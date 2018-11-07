Ramsgate war memorial turned into bubble bath
A war memorial decorated with crocheted poppies has been desecrated by vandals who tipped soap into it.
The soap suds in the Madeira Walk waterfall in Ramsgate reached such a height they flowed into the street.
Thanet District Council had to wait for the foam to disperse before a cleanup operation could begin.
A spokeswoman said it showed "complete disregard and lack of respect" for the installation marking the centenary of the end of World War One.
The council spokeswoman also said the memorial had been targeted on previous occasions.
"Due to the mindless behaviour of a small minority of people, the waterfall at Madeira Walk has once again been subjected to vandalism and anti-social behaviour."
The council hoped to be able to restore the waterfall before Remembrance Sunday this weekend, she said.
"As we've seen persistent anti-social behaviour in this location, we are also considering the installation of CCTV," she said.
"However this will mean identifying additional funds at a time when council funds are scarce."