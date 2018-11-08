Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The supermarket was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries

The roof of a supermarket has collapsed after being engulfed in flames.

Fifty firefighters were called out to Morrisons in Folkestone, Kent, at 07:30 GMT after a fire in the cafe kitchen spread throughout the store.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was a deep fat fryer. More specialist resources are on route as the store continues to blaze.

The store, which opened 30 minutes before the fire was evacuated, and there are no reported casualties.

Brad Hodgkinson, a 21-year-old builder from Hawkinge, filmed the flames at the Cheriton Road chain and said: "There are quite a few firefighters there as well as an ambulance and the road has been closed in both directions.

"The roof collapsed and tiles were also falling off the roof.

"We could feel the heat from the fire.

"We could see a few members of staff, who had been evacuated, in the car park."

Morrisons - the fourth largest supermarket chain in the UK - has been contacted for a comment.