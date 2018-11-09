Seven suspected migrants spotted in a boat in the English channel in the early hours have been picked up.

The group, thought to be from Iran, were "intercepted" in a small dinghy off Dover by Border Force officers, the Home Office said.

Assisted by a coastguard crew, who were called out at 02:20 GMT, the group was brought ashore.

Following medical assessments they are due to be interviewed by immigration officials later.

Content is not available

No-one in the group required medical treatment, it was later confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed earlier: "HM Coastguard is currently assisting Border Force with an incident in the Dover Channel."