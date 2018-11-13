Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was last seen during the evening of 9 October

"Potentially key" CCTV and dash cam footage is still being sought by police looking for a missing mother-of-five.

Sarah Wellgreen, 46, was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, Kent, on the evening of 9 October, and reported missing two days later.

Officers want to trace people who were driving or walking in the area between 20:00 BST on 9 October and 07:00 on 10 October.

They have so far received more than 2,000 hours of CCTV footage.

The case is being treated as a potential murder.

Since Ms Wellgreen's disappearance, police have twice searched her home for clues to her whereabouts.

Image caption Police have been searching for Sarah Wellgreen for more than a month

Officers have searched woodland near Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford and areas in Greenhithe near the River Thames.

Divers have also searched the River Darent in Dartford town centre, while police and council workers searched drains and the fire service provided a drone.

Hundreds of members of the public have helped in the search for her, which has been described as "entirely out of character".

The only item missing from her home is her black iPhone 4, and there have been no new transactions on her credit or debit cards.

Her car was also left at her home address.

Det Ch Insp Ivan Beasley said: "While we have recovered more than 2,000 hours of CCTV, I would urge anyone with cameras within a five-mile radius of New Ash Green who has not yet contacted us, to get in touch.

"It is entirely possible they have not called because they believe it will contain nothing of relevance.

"My message would be, please send it to us and let my investigators decide."

A man in his 30s was arrested on 16 October and released on bail until 16 November.

Police have said they will not yet disclose what he was arrested on suspicion of.

Ms Wellgreen, who worked in a beauty salon in Portsmouth, is described as being white, about 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with green eyes and straight brown shoulder-length hair.