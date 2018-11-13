Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One of the suspected migrants has been taken to hospital

Seven suspected migrants have been found hidden in a lorry at Dover docks.

The men were discovered during a search of the vehicle which had arrived from Calais at about 14:50 GMT.

Three of the men said they were Iranian nationals and four said they were Iraqis, according to the Home Office. One man has been taken to hospital.

The others have been referred to immigration officers and will be dealt with according to immigration rules, the Home Office said.