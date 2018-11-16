Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Top row (L-R): Darren Myers, Aaron Mayers, Nana Danquah, Lee George Baker, Nyake Alieu, Jake Jenks, Conner Miller. Bottom row (L-R): Ahmed Ali, Brady Dewson, John Smillie, Faisal Issah, Jheryl Long, Glenn Kenny, Junior Tamakloe

A robbery at a travellers' site saw three families subjected to such extreme violence they feared for their lives, Kent Police has said.

Seventeen were charged over the Lenham robbery on 26 April 2016 - 10 were convicted and four admitted offences.

After the last defendant was jailed on Monday, police said the victims faced a "terrifying" ordeal.

Det Insp James Derham said they were assaulted and threatened with firearms and baseball bats in front of children.

Following the last sentencing hearing at Maidstone Crown Court he said the robbers - all dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, dust masks and bandanas - got into three homes in Forstal Road at about 23:00.

The occupants were threatened with shotguns, handguns, crowbars and baseball bats during a prolonged attack, he said.

Four victims had their wrists bound with cable ties and a fifth was stabbed in the arm and leg and suffered a fractured skull while trying to stop the offenders getting into his property, where his wife and young children were hiding.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Long, Smillie and Ali were filmed on CCTV purchasing equipment from a hardware store

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption A knife and a crowbar were found at the scene

Police said the assaults ended once the offenders had found cash and a designer handbag - they then left the victims tied up.

Det Insp Derham said: "These men subjected three families to extreme levels of violence which left them in fear that they would be killed.

"The ordeals the victims were subjected to were terrifying and it has taken a huge amount of courage to speak out against these men."

The gang and their sentences: