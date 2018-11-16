Image copyright UKNIP Image caption The silver Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the pub on a busy Friday night

A man who deliberately drove his car into a crowd of people outside a pub has been jailed for 12 years.

James Bates, 25, crashed into the Cinque Port Arms in New Romney High Street, Kent, on 24 November 2017.

Seven people were injured including a man who was directly hit by the car, suffering fractures to his leg and arm.

Kent Police said just minutes before Bates had been removed from the bar by staff after he got into a number of altercations with other customers.

He pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court to one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, six charges of attempted grievous bodily harm, and one charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Image caption James Bates admitted driving his car into the pub

Bates, of Blenheim Road in Littlestone, New Romney, was also disqualified from driving for five years.

Investigating officer Det Con Chris Brett said: "James Bates was seen to drive his car around the block in order to accelerate his car into the crowd of people standing outside the pub, showing this was a pre-meditated attack.

"Considering the damage a car can cause, the people who were outside the pub at the time of the collision are fortunate their injuries were not worse."