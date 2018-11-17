Image copyright Google Image caption During the robbery the victim was pushed up against a wall and kicked in the leg

Three raiders forced their way into an elderly man's home and robbed him in the middle of the night, police said.

The victim, in his 80s, opened the door to a woman, with two men, who said she was unwell and needed to use his phone.

She assaulted him and the gang went through his pockets, removed his jewellery and took a safe containing valuables.

The man was pinned to a wall and kicked during the attack at about 02:00 GMT in Gordon Road, Gillingham, on Friday.

Kent Police said the woman was described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, with an eastern European accent and long brown hair in a bun.

One of the men was described as being about 6ft tall, while the other was about 5ft 7in tall.

All three suspects were said to be aged between 35 and 40 years old.