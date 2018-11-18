Suspected migrants found on rocks at Folkestone
- 18 November 2018
Nine suspected migrants have been found clambering up rocks after apparently crossing the Channel in a small boat.
The group, believed to be from Iran, called police to say they were in trouble at 07:30 GMT.
They were also spotted by a member of the public on the rocks at Copt Point, off Folkestone, 45 minutes later.
The coastguard confirmed it was assisting Border Force officers. Nearly 60 migrants have been rescued from small boats off Kent this week.