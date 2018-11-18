Image copyright Google Image caption Two people were taken to hospital after the fire at a house in Spitfire Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who died after a house fire.

The woman, in her 60s, and a child were hurt after the blaze broke out in Spitfire Road, Kings Hill, near West Malling at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The child was treated for a leg injury and smoke inhalation.

A 51-year-old man from West Malling remains in police custody.

Kent Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact with the man.