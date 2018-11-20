Image copyright Google Image caption Two people were taken to hospital after blaze fire in Spitfire Road

A man has been charged with murder after a 65-year-old woman died in a house fire, Kent Police said.

Two people were taken to hospital after the blaze in Spitfire Road, West Malling, on Saturday night.

Jacqueline Allen later died and a child was treated for a leg injury and smoke inhalation.

Simon Childs, 51, of Hurricane Road, is accused of murder and attempted murder and due to appear before magistrates in Medway later.