Two men die helping driver after Swanley crash
- 21 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have died after being struck by a car as they helped the driver of an overturned vehicle.
The men, aged 25 and 54, were hit by a silver Mercedes on the A20 at Swanley as they helped the driver of a Vauxhall Astra at about 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Seven cars were involved in the crash on the London-bound carriageway.
Six other people were injured and the road was closed for 12 hours while investigations took place. Police have appealed for witnesses.