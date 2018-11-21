Image copyright Google Image caption Seven cars were involved in the crash on the A20 at Swanley on Tuesday

Two men have died after being struck by a car as they helped the driver of an overturned vehicle.

The men, aged 25 and 54, were hit by a silver Mercedes on the A20 at Swanley as they helped the driver of a Vauxhall Astra at about 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Seven cars were involved in the crash on the London-bound carriageway.

Six other people were injured and the road was closed for 12 hours while investigations took place. Police have appealed for witnesses.