Two men die helping driver after Swanley crash

  • 21 November 2018
The A20 at Swanley Image copyright Google
Image caption Seven cars were involved in the crash on the A20 at Swanley on Tuesday

Two men have died after being struck by a car as they helped the driver of an overturned vehicle.

The men, aged 25 and 54, were hit by a silver Mercedes on the A20 at Swanley as they helped the driver of a Vauxhall Astra at about 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Seven cars were involved in the crash on the London-bound carriageway.

Six other people were injured and the road was closed for 12 hours while investigations took place. Police have appealed for witnesses.

