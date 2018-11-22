Image caption The boat was spotted two-and-a-half miles off the Dover coast

Seven suspected migrants have been rescued from a dinghy off the Kent coast.

The boat was spotted about two-and-a-half miles off the coast of Dover at about 08:25 GMT, police said.

Home Office immigration enforcement officers are dealing with the matter, a spokesman added.

So far this month 79 suspected Iranian migrants have crossed the English Channel. On Sunday nine were found clambering up rocks at Folkestone.