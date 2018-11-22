Seven 'migrants' rescued from dinghy off Kent coast
- 22 November 2018
Seven suspected migrants have been rescued from a dinghy off the Kent coast.
The boat was spotted about two-and-a-half miles off the coast of Dover at about 08:25 GMT, police said.
Home Office immigration enforcement officers are dealing with the matter, a spokesman added.
So far this month 79 suspected Iranian migrants have crossed the English Channel. On Sunday nine were found clambering up rocks at Folkestone.