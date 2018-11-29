Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Delays on the M2 continued for several hours after the crash which closed the slip road for the A249

A lorry has shed its load of beer after overturning on a motorway slip road.

The crash on the M2 exit slip road at junction five for Sittingbourne a 05:45 GMT has caused several hours of delays, Kent Police said.

The force said it was investigating whether the load had been strapped to the lorry's trailer and the condition of the vehicle's tyres and brakes.

The driver suffered an injured arm and was taken to a London hospital.

Officers are also looking into how long he had been on duty and for how long he had been driving.

