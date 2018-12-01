Image copyright PA Image caption The Information Commissioner's Office says it will ask Damian Green for an explanation

The information watchdog will ask an MP for an explanation after he posted a list of constituents' names and their Brexit views on Twitter.

Damian Green, Conservative MP for Ashford, in Kent, tweeted and then deleted the list of names.

Twitter users have criticised Mr Green, suggesting a "serious data breach" and "a major lapse of judgement".

The Information Commissioner's Office said it would be contacting the former Cabinet minister "for an explanation".

The BBC has asked both Mr Green's office and the Conservative Party for a comment.

The tweet read: "To anyone who says 'Do what your constituents ask', here is an unedited page of emails from last night. Six demanding remain, five a complete break."

Attached was a screengrab of an inbox, displaying email previews, including senders' names next to messages with subjects of "Remain in the EU", "Clean Break" and "Stop Brexit". The post was deleted within hours.

Sensitive data

It is not clear whether the senders had given permission for their views to be made public but Mr Green has faced criticism on Twitter.

Nick C tweeted: "So, you've just broken the implied confidentiality agreement between you & your constituents. Bravo."

Tim Turner‏ wrote: "Revealing a person's political opinions is disclosing special category personal data - which exemption in the #GDPR do you have to make this disclosure?"

The Information Commissioner's Office said it was not clear whether a breach had occurred but that political views were considered sensitive personal data.

It added: 'We have been made aware that for a short time on Saturday morning Damian Green's Twitter feed had a post showing a list of names alongside opinions on Brexit.

"We will be contacting Mr Green to ask for an explanation."