Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The van was stopped by police after being driven down the M20 and then A227

A stolen van was driven about 26 miles in the wrong direction on the M20 in Kent.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Godinton, Ashford, at about 00:20 GMT.

It then headed the wrong way on the M20 before it was stopped by police on the A227 in Vigo, Gravesend, at about 01:00 GMT.

A 29-year-old man from Sevenoaks has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, assault and dangerous driving.

There were no serious injuries.