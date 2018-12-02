Stolen van driven wrong way down M20 in Kent
- 2 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A stolen van was driven about 26 miles in the wrong direction on the M20 in Kent.
The vehicle was reported stolen from Godinton, Ashford, at about 00:20 GMT.
It then headed the wrong way on the M20 before it was stopped by police on the A227 in Vigo, Gravesend, at about 01:00 GMT.
A 29-year-old man from Sevenoaks has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, assault and dangerous driving.
There were no serious injuries.