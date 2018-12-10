Man appears in court charged with Broadstairs baby murder
- 10 December 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a six-week-old boy in Kent.
Baby McKenzie Ellis from Broadstairs was admitted to hospital on 23 July with injuries and died three days later, Kent Police said.
Lee Vernon, 20, of no fixed address, is accused of murder and appeared at Maidstone Crown Court earlier.
Mr Vernon has been remanded in custody. He is next due to appear in court for a plea hearing on 1 March, 2019.