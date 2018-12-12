Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Angel is expected to make a full recovery from her ordeal

A cat was shot in the face at point-blank range in a "callous and cruel attack", the RSPCA says.

The charity said she was found with a large ball bearing embedded in the top of her nose, possibly fired from a catapult.

The cat, named Angel by staff, was discovered by a member of the public on 6 December in Church Road, Throwley.

Animal inspector Grace Harris-Bridge, described the attack as "callous and cruel".

"This could have been fatal for Angel but miraculously it is looking like she will pull through her ordeal."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Angel was found with a large ball bearing embedded in the top of her nose

Angel is now being cared for at the RSPCA branch in Canterbury where she is receiving treatment.

Staff said the impact of the ball bearing meant tiny fragments of skull had detached but it would not cause any long term damage.

They added she was not micro-chipped and no-one had come forward to claim her.