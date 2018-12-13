Image caption More than 120 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK since 3 November

Ten suspected migrants, including two who are thought to be critically ill, have been rescued by a French lifeboat from the English Channel.

Eight of the men, who claim to be Iranian, were suffering from "severe hypothermia", according to French officials who picked them up earlier.

The others were believed to have suffered possible poisoning from engine fumes inhaled in the boat's cabin.

The empty boat they were travelling is being towed to Dover by the RNLI.

French authorities have said the boat, which is a small solid hulled vessel, was owned by a British citizen.

More than 120 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK since 3 November.