Image caption Doug Caddell said he thought he was going to die after breaking his neck

Network Rail has been fined £200,000 and told to pay £86,000 costs after a signalman suffered life-changing injuries at a level crossing.

Doug Caddell, 65, suffered a broken neck when a car hit a gate he was trying to close at the crossing at East Farleigh station, Kent, in April 2015.

Network Rail has since introduced safety measures at the crossing.

In May, it was found guilty of health and safety breaches following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

A spokesman for Network Rail said it had taken action to "update risk assessments and put in place other appropriate risk mitigation measures".

"On top of this, we installed traffic warning lights after the accident, provided signallers with body cameras and personal protective equipment and improved road markings to regulate traffic more effectively.

"We're also replacing the manually operated gates with barriers, which signallers can raise and lower at the push of a button, rather than having to walk into the road to operate the gate manually," he said.

Image copyright Office of Road and Rail Image caption Doug Caddell was working at the level crossing in East Farleigh when a car hit the gate

CCTV footage showed Mr Caddell pushing the level crossing gate when it was hit by a vehicle, causing it to bounce back and knock him to the ground.

Speaking after being injured, Mr Caddell said the accident had left him with "one very vivid memory of my wife holding back tears when she was begging me to breathe".

The driver of the car died before he could be prosecuted.

An Office of Rail and Road (ORR) investigation revealed Network Rail's risk assessment was inadequate and, despite the foreseeable risk of a driver failing to see that the gates were being closed, the firm had done little to protect its employees.

Ian Prosser, HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said: "Network Rail has introduced safety measures at East Farleigh and we would expect to see proper risk assessments made at similar level crossings up and down the country and necessary safety measures taken."