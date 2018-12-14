Image copyright Google Image caption Two police cars crashed after pursuing a BMW which had failed to stop

Five officers were injured in a crash during a police pursuit.

Two cars gave chase when a grey BMW 520 failed to stop in Windmill Street, Gravesend, at about 22:35 GMT on Thursday.

As they approached Meopham, just outside the town, the officers' cars collided with an Audi RS4 in Camer Road.

Two officers received leg and arm injuries, while three more officers and the Audi driver were also hurt.

All six people required hospital treatment, a Kent Police spokesman said.

The driver of the BMW is still being sought, he added.