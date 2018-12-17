Image copyright Liam Stephens Image caption The children have been treated for smoke inhalation

Two children have been treated by paramedics after a large fire broke out in a village high street.

About 50 firefighters are at the scene in Biddenden, near Ashford in Kent.

The blaze, which began at about 05:30 GMT, has affected shops with accommodation above.

Kent Fire & Rescue said it was working to contain the fire and extinguish the flames. The children were treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation and no further injuries have been reported.

Image copyright Liam Stephens Image caption Ten fire engines have been sent to the scene

Restaurant owner Sheila Daniels told BBC Radio Kent the fire had spread to three buildings.

She said: "They are fighting like mad at the moment to stop it.

"But of course because they are listed buildings, it gets into the loft and spreads like mad."