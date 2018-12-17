Image copyright RSPCA Image caption His new owner Francesca Slimes said he was the most "wonderful horse"

A horse found abandoned and "on the brink of death" a year ago has found a new home for Christmas.

Four-year-old Adie was discovered by a dog walker in a field in Headcorn, near Ashford, Kent, on New Year's Eve and rescued by the RSPCA and passers-by.

RSPCA inspector Rosie Russon said: "He was sprawled on the floor, caked in mud, freezing cold."

New owner Francesca Slimes, from Essex, said: "I want people to know how far he's come."

The horse was barely able to lift its head when the RSCPA found it and had to be lifted off the stable floor every few hours while being treated to stop its organs from failing.

Ms Russon said: "He was literally at death's door and now he's living his best life with a loving, caring adopter like Francesca.

"I just wish all rescue horses could be so lucky."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Adie had collapsed and was "on the brink of death" when found

Ms Slimes said: "Adie's the most wonderful horse, I feel lucky to have him.

"I'm just going to take things slow, considering what he's been through and his tough experience last winter, so he's just going to relax and enjoy himself until Christmas.

"Hopefully we'll get to a point where I can ride him and we can enjoy trying out new things and find out what he likes, whether it's hacking, jumping, dressage - whatever will make him happy."

The RSPCA said it was in the midst of an ongoing equine crisis - with high numbers of horses being neglected or abandoned.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption It took months of care for Adie to be nursed back to health

The animal charity revealed it rescued 970 horses in 2017 - the highest number for four years.

RSPCA equine welfare expert Mark Kennedy said: "The poor economic climate, over breeding of horses, the high cost of vet care and falling prices for horses have all contributed to the crisis."