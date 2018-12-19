Kent

One person killed in fire at Maidstone flat

  • 19 December 2018
Quarry Square, Maidstone Image copyright Google
Image caption Smoke was seen coming out of a flat at about 22:25 GMT on Tuesday

One person has died in a flat fire and six others were treated by paramedics.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Quarry Square in Maidstone at about 22:25 GMT on Tuesday after smoke was seen coming out of a flat.

Four crews were sent to the scene, and the six people were treated for smoke inhalation, a fire service spokesman said.

The person who died has not yet been identified while the cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added.

