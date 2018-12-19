Image copyright Google Image caption Two people were taken to hospital following the fire in Spitfire Road

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 65-year-old woman who died following a house fire.

Jacqueline Allen died following the blaze in Spitfire Road, West Malling on 17 November. A child was treated in hospital for a leg injury and smoke inhalation.

Simon Childs, 52, of Hurricane Road, denied murder and attempted murder at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court.

He is due to stand trial on 13 May at the same court.