Man denies murder over West Malling house fire death
- 19 December 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 65-year-old woman who died following a house fire.
Jacqueline Allen died following the blaze in Spitfire Road, West Malling on 17 November. A child was treated in hospital for a leg injury and smoke inhalation.
Simon Childs, 52, of Hurricane Road, denied murder and attempted murder at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court.
He is due to stand trial on 13 May at the same court.