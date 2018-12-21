Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen was last seen on the evening of 9 October

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of missing mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen.

Ben Lacomba, 38, of Bazes Shaw, New Ash Green, Kent, appeared before Medway magistrates and was remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court later.

The search for Ms Wellgreen, who was last seen near her home in New Ash Green on 9 October, is continuing.

Her family celebrated her 47th birthday in her absence on 14 December.

Officers have searched woodland near Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford as well as areas near the River Thames in Greenhithe.

Divers have searched the River Darent in Dartford town centre.

Police are also believed to have searched her home three times.

About 2,000 hours of CCTV footage has been received by police and more than 1,300 volunteers have joined searches.