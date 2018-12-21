Two men have been jailed after disorder following a fire at a mobile home in Kent.

Police were called after the blaze broke out at Stockbury Valley in Sittingbourne on 5 May.

William Smith Jnr, 29, of Miller Close, Kemsley, pleaded guilty to affray and Eli Smith, 23, of Lewis Close, Faversham, admitted violent disorder.

At Maidstone Crown Court, William Smith was jailed for 19 months and Eli Smith to two years and nine months.

William Smith Snr, also of Miller Close, Kemsley, previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder and destroying or damaging property recklessly as to endanger life.

His sentencing has been postponed to 29 January while psychiatric reports were prepared.