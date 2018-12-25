Image copyright Google Image caption Lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter were involved in the rescue operation two miles from the shores of Walmer

A boat carrying 13 people thought to be migrants has been picked up off the coast of Kent.

Lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter were involved in the rescue operation two miles from Walmer.

Those on board were not thought to be wearing life jackets when they were rescued. They were brought to shore at about 04:30 GMT, the BBC understands.

HM Coastguard confirmed it was assisting Border Force officials.

A statement added: [We are] committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country.

"We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities."