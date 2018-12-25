Image copyright PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Maidstone.

Kent Police said its officers attended an address in London Road following a call at 13:18 GMT.

South East Coast Ambulance Service were also sent to the scene and confirmed the teenager was dead.

Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. They said the pair are believed to have known each other.