Man arrested after woman, 19, found dead in Maidstone
- 25 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Maidstone.
Kent Police said its officers attended an address in London Road following a call at 13:18 GMT.
South East Coast Ambulance Service were also sent to the scene and confirmed the teenager was dead.
Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. They said the pair are believed to have known each other.